Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital Achieves Milestone with Rare Robotic Surgery for One-Year-Old

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical breakthrough, Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital in Hyderabad has successfully performed a rare robotic surgery on a one-year-old baby, using the SSI Mantra Robo System.

This indigenous robotic technology, invented by renowned Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, enabled the hospital’s Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist, Dr. V. Chandra Mohan, to perform a complex bilateral kidney surgery on the infant simultaneously, a pioneering achievement in pediatric robotic surgery.

Also Read: Telangana Policeman Dies in Road Accident on Rajiv Rahadari

The baby, born to a cab driver from Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad, had a congenital condition of bilateral kidney swelling, which, if left untreated, could lead to severe kidney damage. Traditionally, surgeries of this nature would have required open surgery or laparoscopic procedures.

However, Dr. Chandra Mohan chose to utilize the SSI Mantra Robotic System, a cutting-edge, indigenously developed robotic technology. This allowed for the rare achievement of performing surgery on both kidneys simultaneously through just four small keyhole incisions, which is virtually unprecedented in the global medical field.

Unlike conventional laparoscopy, which involves multiple incisions and direct manual operation, robotic surgery offers enhanced precision, reduced operation time, and minimal invasiveness. For the one-year-old patient, this innovative approach minimized the risks associated with prolonged anesthesia and multiple hospital visits.

Dr. Chandra Mohan shared, “Performing robotic surgery on a one-year-old is incredibly challenging due to the complexity, the need for precision, and the limited space in the abdomen. However, the benefits of using robotic technology are clear. We were able to complete the surgery with just four small keyholes, reducing both the baby’s hospital stay and the potential for post-operative complications.”

The surgery’s outcome was exceptional. The baby was able to resume breastfeeding and play the same day, with minimal post-surgical discomfort. This rapid recovery contrasts significantly with traditional open surgeries, which often require extended recovery periods.

As robotic technology continues to become more affordable and accessible in India, such procedures are expected to revolutionize pediatric urology, providing safer and more effective treatments for young patients.

This milestone not only underscores the growing capabilities of India’s medical sector but also highlights the potential of robotic surgery in transforming complex healthcare procedures for children worldwide.