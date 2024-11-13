Telangana Policeman Dies in Road Accident on Rajiv Rahadari

Siddipet: A policeman tragically lost his life in a road accident on Rajiv Rahadari at Ibrahim Nagar, in Chinna Kodur mandal, on Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 11 pm when Pembarthi Naveen, a 38-year-old constable from the 2012 batch, lost control of his vehicle while traveling from Koheda to Siddipet.

According to reports, Naveen’s car jumped over the road divider and collided with an oncoming RTC bus, resulting in his instant death. Several passengers on the bus sustained injuries, and they were immediately provided medical attention.

Naveen, a resident of Siddipet, was serving as a writer at the Koheda police station. He hailed from Ramakkapet in Dubbak and is survived by his wife and two children. Following the incident, Siddipet Police Commissioner Dr. B. Anuradha expressed her shock and condolences.

She assured the family of all support and benefits from the department. Additional DCP Malla Reddy and other police officials also visited Naveen’s family to offer their condolences and comfort.

This unfortunate incident highlights the growing concerns about road safety on high-traffic highways like Rajiv Rahadari.