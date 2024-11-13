Owaisi Welcomes Supreme Court’s Ruling on ‘Bulldozer Justice’

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his relief and support for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the controversial issue of “bulldozer justice,” which has been widely criticized for its impact on marginalized communities, particularly Muslims.

Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, took to social media platform X to celebrate the Supreme Court’s judgment, calling it a “welcome relief.” He highlighted the importance of the enforceable guidelines issued by the Court, which he believes will prevent state governments from unjustly targeting marginalized groups.

Supreme Court’s Strong Stance on ‘Bulldozer Justice’

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India ruled that the Executive (state governments) cannot bypass judicial processes, and emphasized that demolitions should not be used as a form of punishment against people accused of crimes.

Also Read: Telangana CM’s Brother Stands Firm on ‘Pharma Village’ Project Amid Protests

The court’s ruling came in response to petitions challenging the use of bulldozers to demolish properties of individuals accused of criminal activities, without following due legal procedures. The bench, comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan, stated that bulldozer actions amounted to a lawless state and violated the constitutional rights of individuals.

Justice Gavai remarked that having a home is a fundamental dream and necessity for every family, and it is not the role of the Executive to deprive a family of its shelter based on accusations.

Owaisi’s Response to the Judgment

Owaisi also reminded the public that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier endorsed the “bulldozer raj,” which the Supreme Court has now condemned as unlawful.

He reiterated that such demolitions were being used as a means of revenge and collective punishment, particularly against Muslims, and emphasized the need for due process in all such actions.

Earlier, in September 2023, Owaisi had welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on unauthorized demolitions of private properties. He had criticized state governments for using bulldozers as tools for revenge and to appease mobs.

BJP’s Bulldozer Glorification Under Fire

Owaisi has long been critical of the BJP’s glorification of the bulldozer action, alleging that it disproportionately targets the Muslim community. He cited instances where properties of minority individuals were demolished while others in the same locality were left untouched, accusing the ruling party of stoking hatred and communal division.

“Demolitions targeting only one person, like Abdur Rehman, in a neighborhood of 50 houses, clearly show a pattern of bias and hostility,” Owaisi remarked.

Implications of the Supreme Court’s Ruling

The Supreme Court’s ruling lays down crucial guidelines to regulate demolitions, ensuring that they follow a fair legal process and do not become a tool of punishment based on accusations alone. The decision is expected to protect individuals from arbitrary actions by the state and uphold their constitutional rights to property and shelter.

Owaisi and the AIMIM party are closely following further developments in this case, hoping for stricter regulations on demolitions of private properties.

#Owaisi #SupremeCourtRuling #BulldozerJustice #AIMIM #PropertyRights #LawAndOrder #MuslimRights