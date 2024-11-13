Telangana CM’s Brother Stands Firm on ‘Pharma Village’ Project Amid Protests

Hyderabad: A. Tirupathi Reddy, brother of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy affirmed the government’s commitment to the ‘Pharma Village’ project in Kodangal, despite protests and violence against officials.

Government’s Stance on Pharma Village

Tirupathi Reddy, Congress in-charge for the Kodangal constituency, visited the Vikarabad District Collector’s office after an alleged attack on Collector Prateek Jain and other officials during a public hearing in Lagacharla village.

“There’s no question of backing off from the proposed Pharma Village. The cluster will bring industries, including pharma companies, to drive industrial development in the area,” Reddy stated.

Land Acquisition and Controversy

The state government plans to acquire 1,274.25 acres of government and patta lands from Hakimpet, Polepalli, and Lakacharla villages in Dudyal Mandal for the project.

Responding to allegations by BRS leader Harish Rao of forcible land acquisition, Reddy criticized the previous BRS government’s approach to the Mallannasagar project, denying any coercion in the current project.

Arrests and Political Reactions

, including local BRS leaders, for their involvement in the violence. Sixteen have been sent to judicial custody. BRS leader and former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was arrested in Hyderabad for his alleged role in the attack on officials.

BJP MP D. K. Aruna’s Protest

Tension escalated when BJP MP D. K. Aruna was stopped by the police while heading to Lagacharla village. The Mahabubnagar MP, also BJP’s national vice-president, staged a road protest questioning the police’s selective permissions.

“Why am I being stopped while the Chief Minister’s brother, who isn’t even an elected representative, gets a police escort?” she asked.

Implications for Kodangal

The Pharma Village project is being projected as a major industrial development initiative, but resistance from locals and opposition leaders highlights concerns over land acquisition and the treatment of dissenters.