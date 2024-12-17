Preity Zinta’s nationalistic tweet sparks debate

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ and others, has shared a post on social media which has caused an uproar on the Internet.

The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Support the country you live in or live in the country you support. #ThoughtForTheDay”.

While the actress didn’t take any names, people on the Internet feel that the actress made a snarky remark on Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh or politician Priyanka Gandhi.

One user on the Internet wrote, “Gandhi parivar ke liye thought for a lifetime”.

Another wrote, “Good thought. If one isn’t loyal to their own country, showing camaraderie with another won’t help”. A third user wrote, “This tweet is for Gandhi family”. Another user tagged Diljit Dosanjh in the comments.

Earlier, the actress had shared a heartwarming post about her son Jai cooking Indian flat bread, ‘Roti’. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared three pictures of Jai making rotis with his grandmother.

She wrote in the caption, “The best things in life are free. Like the joy of eating this Roti made by nani ma and our youngest chef Jai. Happy Sunday everyone”. Jai, who is the son of the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough, was born in 2021 via surrogacy. The couple also have a daughter named Gia.

Prior to that, the actress participated in the IPL auctions. After her digital detox, she invited recommendations from her Instagram followers for the players that she could pick in her IPL team. The actress took to her Instagram at the time, and shared a video from the balcony of her hotel room.

The video showed the skyline of Jeddah. She wrote in the caption, “Done with my digital detox. Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the IPL Auction. Watch this space for some amazing new announcements folks. Till then all recommendations for our new team are welcome. Bring it on #Ting #IPLAuction2025 .