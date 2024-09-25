President Droupadi Murmu to Deliver Convocation Address at NALSAR on September 28

Hyderabad: The 21st Annual Convocation of NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad is set to take place on September 28, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to deliver the convocation address.

The event will also be attended by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and Justice P.S. Narasimha, a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Alok Aradhe, Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, will preside over the ceremony. Additionally, Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, will present the annual report of the university, while Prof. N. Vasanthi will lead the convocation procession.