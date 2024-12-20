Hyderabad

President Murmu Hosts ‘At Home’ Reception in Hyderabad; CM Revanth Reddy, Shabbir Attend

The event provided a platform for leaders and dignitaries to come together in a warm and dignified atmosphere. Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions, sharing insights on national and regional affairs, with a focus on strengthening ties and addressing key issues facing the country.

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu hosted a special “At Home” event today at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram, Secunderabad. The event was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy, State Ministers, Government Advisor Mohammad Ali Shabbir, MLAs, MLCs, and other prominent figures from various sectors.

The gathering reflected a spirit of unity and cooperation, with leaders emphasizing the importance of working together for the progress of Telangana and India. The event was a significant occasion for building relationships and fostering collaboration among the state’s leadership and important stakeholders.

This “At Home” event was one of the many occasions where President Murmu interacted with prominent figures from different walks of life, further reinforcing her commitment to promoting dialogue and cooperation for the nation’s growth.

