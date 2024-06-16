Prez Murmu greets people on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on Sunday on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and asked all to work together for the nation’s development and welfare.

The festival is a symbol of renunciation and sacrifice and gives the message of love, brotherhood and social harmony, she said.

“This festival inspires us for selfless service to humanity,” the president said.

“On this occasion, let us take a pledge to work together for the development and welfare of our nation,” Murmu said.

The president has extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha “to all fellow citizens and Indians abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters”, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique read.