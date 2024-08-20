Pride of Hyderabad SDG Leadership Awards presented at T-Hub

Hyderabad: Weave Media’s Event Management Company proudly hosted the Pride of Hyderabad SDG Leadership Awards Season 3 at the T-Hub campus, recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This prestigious event, held in collaboration with the Telangana State Tourism Department, Language and Culture Department, Information Technology Department, and T-Hub, highlighted efforts to drive positive change across various sectors.

The awards ceremony honored a diverse group of entrepreneurs, social reformers, and professionals who have made significant contributions to Hyderabad’s development. The event also marked the launch of Weave Media’s non-profit arm, the Gurthimpu Foundation. Through its incubator program DE-Hub, the Gurthimpu Foundation has already empowered five individuals with disabilities to successfully launch their own startups.

The ceremony was inaugurated by notable dignitaries including Mr Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO – T-Hub, Ms Sita Pallacholla, CEO – We-Hub and CBN Forum Founder XENEX Amar.

Speaking at the event, Koppula Vasundhara – Chairman and CEO Weave Media’s Event Management Company said, “We are extremely happy and congratulate all the award winners. Pride of Hyderabad Awards is a prestigious platform dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals who contribute to the constructive development of Hyderabad across various sectors. We are committed to celebrating achievements and inspiring positive change in our community”.

In a significant new partnership, Rapido, a leading cab service company, signed an MOU with DE-Hub Incubator. This collaboration will provide electric autos and three-wheeler scooters to people with disabilities, women, and transgender individuals, creating valuable employment opportunities. The first phase of this initiative includes 20 electric autos designated for beneficiaries.

During the event, the Gurthimpu Foundation and Kaanthi Impact Foundation launched the International Assistive Technology Tour. The Kaanthi Impact Foundation introduced “SignTutor,” an innovative AI app designed to assist individuals with hearing and speech impairments, developed in collaboration with the KGR Accelerator for Social Entrepreneurship. Additionally, Breaker Network unveiled their app aimed at providing employment opportunities to civil aspirants, and Javabu TV, India’s first digital channel for persons with disabilities, was exclusively launched.

The event received support from several sponsors including Mamidalaol, Fusion Nine, S.V.R. Infra, C.B.A.N Forum, and Shri Lakshmi Caterers, with Brekerr Network as a partner. Kind sponsors for the event included Digital Shout, Photomama, Fleckor Media, Vande Bharat, Plan A Plant, Vikigai Events, and Happy Clients.

Honorable guests at the event included Aryavysya Chairperson Kalv Sujata Gupta, DIG TCC Sister Parimal Hananuthan, Vice Chairperson Janasena Party and State Head of Veera Mahila Wing Niharik Reddy, T-Hub Vice President Srinivas Taluka, and T-Works CEO Joginder.

The Pride of Hyderabad SDG Leadership Awards Season 3 celebrated the spirit of innovation and commitment to sustainable development, bringing together leaders and changemakers dedicated to making a positive impact in Hyderabad and beyond.