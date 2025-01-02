ISKCON Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Bail Hearing: A Turning Point in Bangladesh’s Religious Freedom Debate

Dhaka: Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, is set to appear before a Chittagong court on Thursday for a crucial bail hearing in a sedition case.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to its implications for religious freedom and justice in Bangladesh.

Arrest and Detention

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on November 25 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Since then, he has been in jail, despite growing calls for justice and his release. Das’ detention has sparked concerns over the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh, with supporters emphasizing his innocence and the politically motivated nature of the charges.

Legal Battle for Bail

Das’ bail petition, supported by 20 advocates from Dhaka and Chittagong, argues that the case against him is false and fabricated. His legal team highlights the monk’s deteriorating health, including diabetes and respiratory issues, as key reasons for granting bail. Ravindra Ghosh, Das’ primary lawyer, was previously barred from filing an anticipatory bail petition, complicating the legal process.

ISKCON and Global Support

ISKCON Kolkata has expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. Radharamn Das, ISKCON’s spokesperson, has reiterated the organization’s hope for a fair outcome and has called for continued prayers and support. The incident has also drawn international attention, with religious organizations and human rights activists advocating for justice.

Previous Bail Rejections

On December 11, a Bangladesh court rejected Das’ initial bail plea, citing procedural lapses. Reports indicate that the absence of a valid power of attorney and inadequate lawyer representation contributed to the rejection. Subhashish Sharma, one of Das’ lawyers, missed a December 3 hearing due to security concerns, further complicating the case.

Prosecutor Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan stated that the lack of proper documentation and legal representation hindered earlier proceedings. However, Das’ advocates have since rectified these issues, submitting all necessary documents for the upcoming hearing.

India’s Stance on the Case

India has called for a fair and transparent trial, emphasizing the importance of respecting legal rights. Indian officials have urged the Bangladesh government to ensure that the case is handled impartially, reflecting the shared commitment to justice and minority rights between the two nations.

Related Article | Bangladesh Lawyers deny to represent Chinmoy Das; bail hearing deferred till Jan 2

Health Concerns and Humanitarian Appeals

Das’ supporters and legal team have highlighted his declining health as a pressing concern. Suffering from diabetes and respiratory problems, Das’ continued detention poses significant risks to his well-being. Advocates argue that these health issues, combined with procedural irregularities, warrant his immediate release on bail.

Broader Implications for Religious Freedom

The case against Chinmoy Krishna Das has reignited debates about religious freedom and minority rights in Bangladesh. Activists and religious leaders have pointed to the incident as part of a broader pattern of targeting Hindu leaders and organizations. ISKCON and other groups have called for greater protections for religious minorities and an end to politically motivated cases.

The Road Ahead

As Chinmoy Krishna Das prepares for his bail hearing, all eyes are on the Chittagong court. Advocates are optimistic that the court will consider the procedural lapses and Das’ health issues in its decision. A favorable ruling could mark a significant step toward justice for the monk and set a precedent for similar cases in the future.