Private Colleges Threaten Indefinite Strike from Oct 13 Over ₹10,000 Cr Fee Dues

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2025 - 22:39
Hyderabad: Private colleges in Telangana have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from October 13 if the state government fails to clear pending fee reimbursement dues.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) said that despite Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka’s assurance of releasing Rs 600 crore before Dasara, only Rs 200 crore has been disbursed so far. The total dues have now piled up to nearly Rs 10,000 crore. 

Despite financial distress, the managements, understanding the financial difficulties of the Government and its current fund crunch, had agreed to an immediate release of at least Rs 600 crore. However, even this amount has not been released. Faculty, staff, and other stakeholders are facing mounting uncertainty, while management is unable to meet even their most basic obligations, FATHI noted.

FATHI chairman Ramesh said institutions are under severe financial distress and are unable to meet basic obligations. “From today, we will only speak to the CMO. If dues are not cleared by October 12, we will launch a strike and may call for a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ with the students”, he warned.

