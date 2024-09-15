Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Life: A Guiding Light for All Humanity: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are not confined to a single religion but serve as a guiding light for all humanity.

He noted that while our religions, languages, and cultures may differ, the core message of sacred texts like the Quran, Bible, and Gita is to promote peace, harmony, and mutual respect. He also pointed out the divisive efforts of some individuals who spread hatred within society, urging everyone to come together to prevent this negativity from taking root.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, for his work in introducing Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings to the world. He expressed pride in Maulana Rahmani’s association with Telangana and Hyderabad.

Commending the leadership of Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and President of AIMIM, the Chief Minister acknowledged Owaisi’s strong voice in Parliament for the issues of the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis. Despite occasional political differences, he stressed the importance of working together for the city’s and state’s betterment. The CM mentioned Owaisi’s contributions to the development of Hyderabad, especially regarding initiatives for the Musi River.

Revanth Reddy admitted that the government might make mistakes, but a strong opposition is necessary to correct them. He lamented the absence of leaders like Jaipal Reddy, who once raised crucial issues in the Lok Sabha. The CM stated that everyone shares the responsibility to save the country and reflected on how the people have repeatedly entrusted power to leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and K. Chandrashekar Rao. He expressed his aspiration for his government to remain in power for the next decade, working for the welfare, development, and prosperity of the poor.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also spoke about the ongoing efforts to provide double-bedroom homes to the poor, expressing hope for a future where the state experiences prosperity, and people live in peace and harmony. He said it was an honor to attend the book release event and address an audience comprising scholars and intellectuals.

President and Founder of Al-Ma’had Al-Aali Al-Islami, Hyderabad, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani elaborated on his book about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He emphasized that the teachings of the Prophet are not only for humans but also advocate better treatment of animals and plants. He stressed the importance of respecting other religious texts while highlighting the Prophet’s life as an exemplary model for people of all faiths.

Professor Siddiqui presented key excerpts from the book. In the beginning, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani honored the Chief Minister and other guests with shawls and mementos. The event saw the participation of various dignitaries, including Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, Advisor to the Telangana Government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, President of the Telangana Tamarees, Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, Maulana Akbar Nizamuddin, scholars, political leaders, and students from religious and educational institutions.