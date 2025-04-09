Protests Break Out in Bengal Following School Job Row

Kolkata: Widespread protests erupted across several districts of West Bengal on Wednesday after the Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools. The order followed the court’s ruling to nullify the 2016 panel of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), citing irregularities in the selection process.

Sacked Employees Demand Justice

Hundreds of terminated employees gathered at various Education Department offices, demanding that the state government and WBSSC differentiate between “genuine” candidates and those who allegedly paid bribes to secure jobs.

Clashes Erupt at Kasba, Police Lathi-Charge Protesters

In Kasba, South Kolkata, tensions ran high as the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse agitating employees near the district inspector of schools’ office. Protesters broke through barricades and forcibly entered the office, leading to violent clashes and multiple injuries.

High Court and SC Orders Prompt Action

The Supreme Court had upheld the Calcutta High Court’s decision, cancelling the appointment panel due to lack of transparency in segregating qualified candidates from fraudulent ones. The ruling has triggered state-wide unrest among those affected.

Demonstrations Spread to Other Districts

Similar protests took place in Hooghly, Siliguri, Howrah, Malda, South Dinajpur, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore. In several instances, demonstrators locked district education offices from the outside and blocked key roads, causing major traffic disruptions.

Protesters Claim Innocence, Seek Government Support

“We are genuine candidates. So we are forced to hit the street, and the state government is suppressing our movement by using force,” said one injured protester in Kolkata. Protesters continue to call for a fair review of their cases and immediate reinstatement.