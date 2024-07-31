PTI leader Raoof Hasan sent to 14 days’ judicial custody

Islamabad: Raoof Hasan , leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and 10 other suspects have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody for launching “anti-state propaganda” on social media, media reports said on Wednesday.

According to a report in English Daily Dawn on Tuesday, an Islamabad-based district and sessions court sent PTI spokesperson and nine others to 14-day judicial custody in a case of “anti-state digital campaign”.

Last week, Islamabad police and the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) raided the party’s central office in an alleged case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA). Hasan was arrested in the raid.

Hasan’s arrest came after the interior ministry claimed PTI’s involvement in “anti-state propaganda”, the report said.