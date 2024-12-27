Public Frustration Grows Over Delayed Issuance of New Ration Cards

Hyderabad: State Minister for Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, recently assured during the last Assembly session that applications for new ration cards would be accepted after the Sankranti festival. However, this statement has caused confusion among the public. It is worth noting that during the BRS government in 2018, the Civil Supplies Department received millions of applications for ration cards, yet none were issued.

When the Congress party came to power, they launched the Praja Palana program, setting up special counters across the state to accept applications for new ration cards along with other welfare schemes. Unfortunately, this initiative also yielded no results.

Three months ago, the government announced a pilot program to issue digital cards. Under this program, applications were invited from one municipal division in each assembly constituency, with plans to expand it to all divisions within a week. However, no progress has been made on this front either.

These digital cards were intended to serve multiple purposes, including ration cards, Aarogyasri benefits, fee reimbursements, scholarships, and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund access. Despite these promises, the scheme has failed to materialize. When questioned recently, the government reiterated that applications for new ration cards would be accepted only after the upcoming Sankranti festival.

The Congress government is also accused of making unfulfilled promises. Many citizens had hoped that once Congress came to power, they would receive new white ration cards. Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy, had repeatedly promised during election campaigns that all eligible families would be issued ration cards immediately after assuming office.

Ration cards are a crucial foundation for accessing welfare schemes, including Asara pensions, housing under the Indiramma scheme, free medical treatment through Aarogyasri, and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Without them, many citizens are unable to benefit from these programs.

Congress leaders, particularly those representing minority communities, must address this critical issue with urgency. One year of the Congress government has already passed with no action beyond promises. If this trend continues, the remaining four years may also pass in the same manner, leaving the public to face another wave of promises during the next election season.