Pushpa 2′ reflection of people’s love, want records to be broken soon: Allu Arjun

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Thursday said the humongous success of his latest release “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is a reflection of people’s love and he hopes the box office record of the film, which has become the fastest movie to earn Rs 1,000 crore, is broken soon by another movie.

A sequel to Arjun’s 2021 Telugu blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise”, the film released on December 5 with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, and has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2024.

It has broken many records at the box office, first by registering the opening numbers of Rs 294 crore and then breaking into the Rs 1,000 crore club in just six days.

“The 1,000 (cr) number is a reflection of the people’s love. The numbers are temporary but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. I believe that the numbers always have to be broken. Yes, it’s nice to be in this spot and enjoy the records, probably for 2-3 months,” the actor told reporters here.

“It doesn’t matter which film does it, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi or any other. But I want these records to be broken soon because that is progression. It means India is going up. I wish for these numbers to be broken as soon as possible because that is growth and I love growth,” he said.

He happily posed for the shutterbugs and struct his trademark ‘Pushpa Jhukega Nai’ pose for the cameras.

“Pushpa 2” joins movies like Aamir Khan’s “Dangal”, Prabhas’ “Baahubali 2” and “Kalki 2898 AD”, SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” and “Jawan” in the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club.

Directed by Sukumar, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Arjun, 42, said it is not love but “wild love”.

The actor, who won a National Award for “Pushpa: The Rise”, said the credit for the sequel’s success goes to its team, especially director Sukumar.

“It is purely his hardwork and vision that has put all of us at this level. I owe this entire credit just to you,” he said.

Arjun, also known for movies like “Arya”, “Vedam” and “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, expressed his gratitude to all the film industries across the country.

“Pushpa cannot be Pushpa without the support of the Hindi audience and the Hindi film industry. Each one of them has given us so much love and support, so many directors and actors have poured in so much love and support on social media in making Pushpa 1 what it is.

“I would like to thank the entire Hindi film industry and the Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Malayali and, of course, the Telugu film industry. They have all accommodated us for the release of Pushpa on December 5. Every industry has shown so much grace, I would like to thank all of them,” he added.

The actor also said that he firmly believes that India will soon be the leading country of the world.

“Not as Pushparaj but as an Indian standing in the capital of this country, I would like to say that I believe India will lead the future of the world…. And ye naya bharat hai. Ye ab rukega nahi, ye kabhi jhukega nahi. (This is New India. It will not stop; it will never bow down.)

Arjun also shared his favourite moment from the movie.

“As an Indian, my favourite moment is every single time I say ‘mai jhukega nahi.’ I loved it.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” also features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The press conference, titled ‘Thank You India’, was moderated by a host and closed for questions from media.