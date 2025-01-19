Qatar Confirms Gaza Ceasefire Begins as Hostages Are Released

Doha: Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, confirmed that the ceasefire in Gaza officially began on Sunday, January 19, following the handover of three hostages to Israel. This marks the start of the highly anticipated ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Ceasefire Takes Effect After Hostage Release

Al Ansari confirmed that the ceasefire came into effect after Israel received the names of three hostages, two of whom are Israeli citizens of Romanian and British nationality. This release is part of a broader agreement aimed at ending over 15 months of violent conflict in Gaza. The ceasefire was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), following extensive mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S.

Humanitarian Aid Resumes for Gaza

In conjunction with the ceasefire, Egypt resumed sending vital humanitarian aid to Gaza. An initial batch of 95 trucks crossed into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, with more shipments expected throughout the day. These trucks carry essential supplies, including food, medicine, and other critical resources.

Egyptian officials, including Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy, visited Arish Airport to oversee the readiness of hospitals to receive the injured and monitor the aid delivery process. This assistance is aimed at alleviating the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Toll of the Conflict and International Reactions

This ceasefire comes after a prolonged period of intense conflict, during which nearly 47,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, have lost their lives since October 7, 2023. Additionally, over 110,000 have been injured due to the ongoing Israeli military actions.

On the international stage, legal action has been taken against Israeli officials. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to their actions in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.