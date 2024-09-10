Quiet Move: Gutta Amit Reddy Takes Over as Telangana Dairy Federation Chief

Hyderabad: In a surprising move, Gutta Amit Reddy has quietly taken charge as the Chairman of the Telangana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, nearly two months after his appointment. Along with this, MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was appointed as the Agricultural Advisor to the Telangana government with cabinet rank.

However, the appointments sparked controversy within the Congress party, with members expressing frustration over key positions being given to leaders who switched from other parties. In response to this dissent, the Congress leadership initially paused the process, taking into account the sentiments of its party workers.

Despite the internal turmoil, Gutta Amit Reddy has now assumed his responsibilities as chairman discreetly, without public announcement or fanfare. His decision to quietly step into the role comes amidst ongoing discontent within the Congress party.