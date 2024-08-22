Raahat Crisis Centre Launched at Fernandez Hospital: A New Lifeline for Survivors of Domestic Violence

Hyderabad: The Fernandez Foundation, renowned for its advocacy in women’s empowerment, has inaugurated the Raahat Crisis Centre in partnership with the Invisible Scars Foundation. The centre, launched on Thursday, aims to provide comprehensive support to survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, including Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India, Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and AP, and Dr. Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and MD of the Fernandez Foundation. The ceremony underscored the commitment to addressing domestic violence and offering critical support to survivors.

Christina Scott emphasized the importance of the centre, stating, “Supporting women and girls is at the heart of the UK’s international work. Our focus for gender equality is guided by the 3Es – ‘Educating girls, Empowering women and girls, and Ending gender-based violence’. The Raahat Crisis Centre will ensure survivors of domestic violence have access to the support they need, enabling them to reach their full potential.”

Dr. Maimoona Ahmed, Senior Obstetrician at Fernandez Hospital, leads the initiative alongside Ekta Verma, Founder of the Invisible Scars Foundation. The Raahat Crisis Centre, located at Fernandez Hospital in Bogulkunta, will offer a range of services, including clinical intervention, mental health counselling, legal aid, and police referrals. It aims to address both the immediate needs and long-term recovery of survivors while promoting community awareness and prevention.

Dr. Maimoona Ahmed stated, “Our goal with Raahat Crisis Centre is to support women trapped in the cycle of abuse. We offer clinical care, legal guidance, and emotional support, with the aim of creating a safer environment for future generations.”

Ekta Verma added, “For too long, gender-based violence has been overlooked in healthcare systems. At Raahat, we are committed to changing this narrative by training hospital staff to recognize and respond to domestic violence with compassion and sensitivity.”

The Raahat Crisis Centre is set to support over 5,000 survivors through its resource hub, providing essential services to help them rebuild their lives and overcome the challenges of domestic violence.