Rajasthan BJP In-Charge Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Treason Remark Against RSS Chief

Jaipur: A new political controversy has erupted in Rajasthan following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, BJP in-charge for Rajasthan, has lashed out at Gandhi, calling him a “fool” for his remarks, which accused Bhagwat of treason.

Aggarwal’s comments have sparked fresh tensions between the Congress and BJP, as political leaders exchange harsh words over the controversial statements.

Rahul Gandhi’s Treason Remark Against Mohan Bhagwat

The uproar began when RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat made remarks regarding the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, referring to the day as “Pratishtha Dwadashi,” which he claimed should be celebrated as the “true Independence” of Bharat.

Bhagwat’s statement did not sit well with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused him of undermining India’s freedom struggle and Constitution. Gandhi’s remarks, which described Bhagwat’s statement as potentially treasonous, caused a stir in political circles.

Gandhi suggested that in any other country, Bhagwat’s comments would have led to his arrest and prosecution for treason. This remark created a political firestorm, with several BJP leaders coming out strongly against the Congress leader’s comments.

Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal Condemns Gandhi’s Remarks

In response, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Rajasthan BJP in-charge, took to the social media platform X to express his disapproval. Aggarwal accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberately distorting Bhagwat’s remarks and labeled him a “fool.”

He said, “Any fool who deliberately distorts the remarks due to a poor mindset and accuses Mohan Bhagwat of treason can only be Rahul Gandhi. I strongly condemn this.”

Aggarwal went on to criticize Gandhi’s behavior, describing his comments as a reflection of a “poor mentality” and accusing him of trying to defame the RSS and the BJP for political gain. He further accused Gandhi of using the controversy to stay in the news and appease the minority community.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His ‘Treason’ Accusation

The war of words between Congress and BJP intensified as more BJP leaders weighed in. Union Ministers and national spokespersons from the BJP launched a full-scale attack on Gandhi for his treason remarks.

They accused him of engaging in baseless criticism to target the RSS, an organization with significant sway over India’s Hindu nationalist political base.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and RSS of Capturing India’s Institutions, Calls for Fight Against State Machinery

Mohan Bhagwat’s Original Remarks Spark Debate

The controversy began when Mohan Bhagwat, in a public statement, said that the day of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi,” marking it as the “true Independence” of India.

Bhagwat claimed that the temple’s construction was long delayed due to certain “forces” and argued that the Ram Temple movement was not designed to oppose any particular group but rather to awaken the spirit of Bharat and enable the country to stand strong and guide the world.

Bhagwat’s comments were seen by many as a reference to the Hindu nationalist movement’s long-standing pursuit of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a project which has been supported by the RSS for decades.

His words resonated with BJP supporters who view the Ram Temple’s construction as a milestone in the cultural and religious history of India.

Congress Leader’s Reaction to Bhagwat’s Statement

Rahul Gandhi, reacting to Bhagwat’s statement, accused the RSS Chief of undermining the hard-won independence of India by suggesting that the consecration of the Ram Temple symbolized true freedom.

Gandhi argued that Bhagwat’s remarks sought to diminish the historical importance of India’s freedom struggle and the Constitution, implying that such statements might even be viewed as treasonous.

Political Fallout and Rising Tensions

Gandhi’s remark that Bhagwat’s statement could be considered treasonous added fuel to the fire, with BJP leaders jumping to Bhagwat’s defense.

The BJP’s national leadership criticized Gandhi for making what they perceived as baseless and dangerous accusations against a key figure of India’s Hindu nationalist movement.

The altercation between Congress and BJP has become one of the focal points of political discourse in Rajasthan and across India, as both parties continue to fight for influence over the electorate ahead of upcoming elections.

BJP’s Strategy and Rahul Gandhi’s Plight

Aggarwal also noted that Rahul Gandhi had been rejected by both the nation and his own political party and was now targeting Bhagwat in an attempt to stay relevant in the political spotlight.

According to Aggarwal, Gandhi’s comments were a political maneuver aimed at appeasing the minority community rather than contributing meaningfully to India’s political dialogue.

The situation has intensified the battle for public opinion between the Congress and BJP, particularly as both parties prepare for upcoming elections.

With tensions flaring over the remarks of Rahul Gandhi and Mohan Bhagwat, it remains to be seen how this political drama will affect the future prospects of both parties in the run-up to the polls.