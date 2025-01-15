Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and RSS of Capturing India’s Institutions, Calls for Fight Against State Machinery

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivered a fiery speech in the national capital, accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically taking control of India’s institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Congress party’s new headquarters, Gandhi framed the Congress’ struggle as not just a political battle but a fight against the very machinery of the Indian state.

“We Are Fighting the Indian State”

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, criticized the BJP-RSS combine, alleging that their influence has pervaded almost every institution in India.

He declared, “Do not think we are fighting a fair fight. If you believe this is merely against a political organization like the BJP or RSS, understand that they have captured almost every institution in our country. We are now up against the Indian state itself.”

Gandhi’s statement underscores the Congress party’s broader ideological battle against what he described as the RSS’ vision of India, which he claims undermines the foundational principles of the Constitution.

Two Conflicting Visions of India

Elaborating on the ideological divide, Gandhi said, “This is the key fight taking place in India. There are two visions in conflict — one is our idea, the idea of the Constitution, and the other is the idea of the RSS.”

He emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and equality, symbolized by the new Congress headquarters. “We have all the scheduled languages featured in this Bhavan, equally placed together, without any superior or inferior language, culture, or community. This building symbolizes this diversity,” he said.

Sharp Criticism of Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks

Rahul Gandhi did not hold back in his critique of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who recently stated that India achieved true independence only with the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Gandhi labeled this statement as “treason,” asserting, “To say that India didn’t get Independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian. What Mohan Bhagwat said yesterday is treason because it questions the legitimacy of our Constitution and the freedom movement. In any other country, one would be arrested and tried.”

Congress’ Legacy and Vision for India

Reflecting on the Congress party’s historic role in shaping modern India, Gandhi highlighted the legacy of figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel.

“This building stands as a reminder of the Congress party’s impact on India’s soul. Inside, you’ll find the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and countless others who served the Constitution and saluted the Tricolour.

In contrast, those in power today neither salute the Tricolour nor respect the Constitution,” he said.

Gandhi accused the current government of promoting an agenda that marginalizes Dalits, minorities, tribals, and backward classes, while empowering a select few to control the nation’s resources and institutions.

Concerns Over Election Transparency

Raising concerns about India’s democratic processes, Gandhi pointed to irregularities in the Maharashtra elections, where he alleged the sudden appearance of nearly one crore new voters between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

He questioned the Election Commission’s lack of transparency, stating, “Why is the Election Commission refusing to provide a transparent voters’ list? What purpose does it serve to withhold this information? This lack of transparency undermines our democracy.”

India’s Philosophical Roots and Congress’ Resolve

In his speech, Gandhi also delved into India’s philosophical heritage, drawing parallels between ancient wisdom and the Congress’ ideological stance. “Unlike the Western world, which focuses on external achievements, the Indian way of thinking emphasizes understanding the self.

Our great masters — the Bhagavad Gita, Bhagwan Shiva, Guru Nanak ji, and Sant Kabir — all talk about understanding where you come from, who you are, and your true nature.”

Concluding his address, Gandhi reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to its mission. “We are the only party equipped to confront and defeat this agenda because we are an ideological party. This fight is about defending the soul of India, and the Congress is committed to that mission.”

Congress Headquarters: A Symbol of Diversity

The new Congress headquarters, inaugurated earlier in the day, was described as a monument to democracy, inclusivity, and justice. Named ‘Indira Bhawan’ in honor of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the building represents the party’s vision of India as a union of diverse states, languages, and cultures.