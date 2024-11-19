Rakesh Roshan Celebrates 30 Years of ‘Karan Arjun’: Salman Khan’s Instant Love, SRK’s Doubts

New Delhi: As the iconic Bollywood film Karan Arjun celebrates its 30th anniversary, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opened up about the making of the film, its lasting legacy, and the unforgettable performances by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The film, originally released on January 13, 1995, featured a powerful narrative of reincarnation and familial bonds, earning a cult status in Indian cinema. To mark this special occasion, Roshan will be re-releasing the film on November 22, ahead of its official anniversary in January 2025.

‘Karan Arjun’: A Tale of Reincarnation and a Mother’s Unwavering Belief

Karan Arjun revolves around the story of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are reincarnated to avenge their deaths. At the heart of the film lies a mother’s belief in her sons’ return, a theme that resonated deeply with audiences and became a defining element of the film’s success. Rakesh Roshan, the director of the film, describes it as a “fairytale” that explores the emotional bond between a mother and her children.

Also Read: Kiara Advani gives a funny peek into Sindhi lifestyle

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Rakesh Roshan reminisced about how the film came to life. He shared, “Salman loved the script from the beginning, but Shah Rukh didn’t believe in reincarnation. He told me, ‘I don’t believe in reincarnation, but if you are making it, I will work on it.’” Despite their initial reservations, both actors gave standout performances that became key to the film’s success.

A Family-Like Set and Rising Stars

The making of Karan Arjun is remembered fondly by Roshan, who describes the set as being like a “family.” Back in the 90s, there were no vanity vans on film sets, which made the atmosphere more communal. Rakesh Roshan recalls how all the actors, including Salman, Shah Rukh, and the veteran stars Rakhee and Amrish Puri, would bond over tea during breaks and engage in casual conversations, creating a close-knit atmosphere on set.

The camaraderie between the lead actors, Salman and Shah Rukh, is evident in the film, where their chemistry is still remembered today. Roshan credits this chemistry to the simple, collaborative environment of the 90s film industry, which allowed the actors to connect on a deeper level.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Contrasting Approaches

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, had contrasting reactions to the film’s premise. While Salman Khan was enthusiastic about the project, Shah Rukh Khan initially had doubts, particularly about the concept of reincarnation. However, as the film progressed, Shah Rukh immersed himself in his role, and the duo’s on-screen bond became one of the most iconic pairings in Indian cinema.

Roshan also reminisced about the memorable dialogues from Karan Arjun that have since achieved cult status, such as the famous lines “Mere Karan Arjun Ayenge” and “Thakur to Gyo.” These dialogues have transcended the film itself, finding a place in memes, reels, and popular culture.

The Emotional Appeal of ‘Karan Arjun’

What set Karan Arjun apart from other reincarnation stories was its focus on the bond between a mother and her children, rather than just a love story. Roshan reflected on how most reincarnation dramas in Hindi cinema centered around lovers, but he wanted to create a story that was rooted in familial love. The plot revolves around a mother (played by Rakhee) who, after witnessing the brutal murders of her sons, prays for their return. Her unwavering belief becomes the backbone of the story.

Rakesh Roshan added that the success of Karan Arjun wasn’t just about the story but also the audience’s emotional connection to the film. He referred to it as a “miracle” that the film continues to be loved by fans even after three decades. “I will get to know whether they still love it or not when I re-release it. Will they still believe in these emotions? I hope they will,” he said.

From Set to Screen: The Making of a Bollywood Classic

Roshan also discussed the working dynamics on the film set in the 90s, which was significantly different from today’s industry standards. He reminisced about the lack of vanity vans, which encouraged actors and crew to mingle during downtime. This camaraderie, he believes, translated into the film’s genuine chemistry.

As a director, Roshan has always aimed to bring something fresh with each project. His son, Hrithik Roshan, who made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000, has been a constant presence on his father’s sets, even before his acting career took off. Rakesh Roshan revealed that Hrithik would often assist him during the making of Karan Arjun, even as a teenager, learning the nuances of filmmaking firsthand.

Karan Arjun’s Enduring Popularity

Despite its initial skepticism from some quarters, Karan Arjun went on to become a massive box-office success. The film’s themes of reincarnation, revenge, and familial love struck a chord with audiences across India. Even after 30 years, the film’s popularity has not waned. The director credits this continued affection for the film to what he calls “God’s blessing.”

Roshan’s ability to craft films that connect with a wide range of audiences is evident in the way Karan Arjun continues to captivate new generations. The director hopes that the re-release will give him insight into how the movie is perceived by today’s audiences, particularly in an era of changing film tastes.

Rakesh Roshan: A Legacy of Hits

Rakesh Roshan, who has directed several successful films over the years, including Koyla, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Krrish, and Krrish 3, is a veteran of the film industry. Known for his storytelling skills and his ability to create blockbusters, Roshan’s work has always been driven by his desire to create unique cinematic experiences.

Reflecting on his career, Roshan credits his deep understanding of cinema, honed through watching hundreds of films, as the key to his success. His work has always strived to break away from conventional norms, and Karan Arjun was no different in its bold approach to the reincarnation genre.

Conclusion: A Timeless Classic

As Karan Arjun returns to the silver screen for its 30th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling, the strength of familial bonds, and the magic of reincarnation. The film remains a favorite among fans and continues to be a defining moment in the careers of both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Rakesh Roshan’s reflections on the making of the film, its enduring popularity, and the bond shared between the film’s stars show that Karan Arjun is more than just a movie—it’s a beloved part of Indian cinematic history that continues to inspire and entertain across generations.