Rana Daggubati backed BoxingBay to take on UFC champion Anthony Pettis”s Fight Club

Hyderabad: BoxingBay, backed by Spirit Media founder Rana Daggubati has inked a partnership with Anthony Pettis, founder of Anthony Pettis Fight Club (APFC), to host two major boxing events — one in the United States and the other in India — scheduled later this year.

This deal between Rana Daggubati and Anthony Pettis was formalised on Thursday in the presence of Oscar Valle and Erika Contreras from the World Boxing Council (WBC) and representatives of the partners.

This partnership will feature 5 vs 5 boxing showdown between BoxingBay and former UFC champion Anthony Pettis’s Fight Club.