Ranji Trophy: Nizar’s Heroic Knock Helps Kerala Break J&K Hearts to Seal Semis Spot

Pune: Kerala made history by securing a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals for only the second time in their history, after surviving a nerve-wracking final day against Jammu & Kashmir at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. The match, which was in the balance until the final 30 minutes, ended in a draw, with Kerala advancing thanks to their slender one-run first-innings lead.

Kerala’s Strategy on Final Day

Starting day five at 100/2, Kerala needed either to chase 299 or bat out 90 overs to qualify. The strategy was clear—batting time was the priority over scoring runs. In the first 10 overs, Kerala added just 13 runs but, crucially, kept their wickets intact. Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby showed resilience, countering J&K’s early burst effectively.

Despite J&K pacers Umar Nazir Mir, Yudhvir Singh, and Auqib Nabi continuing to bowl short-pitched deliveries, Kerala’s batters held firm. Akshay Chandran, in particular, showed composure, leaving deliveries and frustrating the opposition.

J&K Strikes Back

After 44 overs of resistance, J&K finally broke through. Chandran, who had fought hard for 48 off 183 balls, was dismissed at short leg after a successful review. Kerala went into lunch at 146/3, having added just 46 runs in 31 overs but losing a crucial wicket.

Post-lunch, J&K continued to apply pressure. Sahil Lotra dismissed Sachin Baby for 48 with a rising delivery that took the edge to wicketkeeper Wadhwan. In the very next over, Jalaj Saxena was lured into a drive by Abid Mushtaq and edged to the slips. Kerala found themselves six down, their safety hanging by a thread.

Salman Nizar Steers Kerala to Safety

With over a session left, Salman Nizar once again stepped up. Having already scored a heroic 112 in the first innings, he now guided Kerala through the final stretch. Alongside Mohammed Azharuddeen, the duo showed immense patience, batting out the new ball and wearing down J&K’s bowlers.

The seventh-wicket pair added 70 invaluable runs in 42.4 overs, consuming crucial time and keeping Kerala in the game. J&K’s desperation grew, but neither batter blinked. Azharuddeen, who had endured a tough season, delivered when it mattered most, bringing up his third fifty of the competition.

Kerala Seal Semifinal Spot

With just 30 minutes remaining, Kerala had almost done the impossible. Nizar remained unbeaten on 44 off 162 balls, while Azharuddeen was solid at 67 off 118. The pair saw off J&K’s final surge, and when the umpires called stumps, Kerala had secured their semifinal berth, leaving J&K heartbroken.

Brief Scores: Jammu & Kashmir 280 & 399/9 decl lost to Kerala 281 & 295/6 in 126 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 67 not out, Akshay Chandran 48) match drawn. Kerala advanced on first-innings lead.