3rd ODI: Gill, Iyer, Kohli Fuel India to Their Highest Total in Ahmedabad Against England

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill’s (112) seventh century in the 50-over game, along with crucial half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (78) and Virat Kohli (52), helped India post a massive total of 356, their highest-ever total at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the third and final ODI against England on Wednesday.

England Opts to Field First After Winning Toss for the Third Straight Game

England captain Jos Buttler made it a hat-trick by winning the toss for the third straight game and opted to field first, having chosen to bat in the earlier matches.

Early Dismissals and Solid Partnerships

India’s opener Rohit Sharma (1), after scoring a brilliant century in the second ODI, was dismissed by Mark Wood off his very first delivery. A well-pitched ball found the outside edge of Rohit’s bat, which was comfortably caught by Phil Salt. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli then steadied the ship, sharing a solid 116-run partnership. Both batters took their time, rotating the strike efficiently in the initial overs.

Kohli’s Close Call and Resurgence

In the seventh over, Kohli nearly got run out when he tried to take a quick single, but he was safely back at the crease just in time. The scare seemed to fuel his batting as he soon struck back-to-back boundaries off Saqib Mahmood’s over. India reached 52/1 by the end of the Power-play and shifted gears from there.

Gill and Kohli Target England’s Bowlers

The Indian duo of Gill and Kohli targeted Joe Root’s overs, scoring five boundaries in his first two overs. Adil Rashid was brought in, but the Indian batters continued their assault, with both Kohli and Gill reaching their half-centuries in 50 and 51 deliveries, respectively. However, Rashid soon dismissed Kohli, who was caught off a flighted delivery, ending a well-played 52.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill Continue to Shine

Shreyas Iyer took on England’s spinners, forging a 104-run stand with Gill. Gill completed his seventh ODI century off 95 balls, marking his first century in the format since September 2023. His knock, which included 14 boundaries and three sixes, ended when he was bowled out by Adil Rashid.

Iyer’s Blistering Knock and Pandya’s Cameo

Shreyas Iyer continued his assault with a strike rate of 121.87, hitting eight boundaries and two sixes, before being dismissed by Rashid. Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul then contributed valuable runs, with Pandya hitting two consecutive sixes off Rashid. Despite quick wickets falling, India was well on track, crossing the 300-run mark in the 43rd over.

Lower Order Contributions Push India to 356

Cameos from K.L. Rahul (40), Axar Patel (13), Washington Sundar (14), Harshit Rana (13), Arshdeep Singh (2), and Kuldeep Yadav (1) helped India reach their highest-ever total at the venue.

India’s Highest Total at Narendra Modi Stadium

India’s total of 356 all out in 50 overs set a new record for the highest score at the venue. The previous record was set when India chased 325 against West Indies in 2010, thanks to an unbeaten 109 by Rahul Dravid.

Brief score:

India: 356 all out in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Shreyas Iyer 78, Virat Kohli 52, KL Rahul 40; Adil Rashid 4-64, Mark Wood 2-45) vs England.