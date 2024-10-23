Rapido partners with IndoFast Energy

Hyderabad

Rapido, India's leading bike, auto, and cab aggregator platform, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with IndoFast Energy, a joint venture between SUN Mobility and Indian Oil, to roll out 10,000 of Piaggio's swappable e-autos, E-city Max, across India in the next 24 months.

Hyderabad: Rapido, India’s leading bike, auto, and cab aggregator platform, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with IndoFast Energy, a joint venture between SUN Mobility and Indian Oil, to roll out 10,000 of Piaggio’s swappable e-autos, E-city Max, across India in the next 24 months.

Starting with Hyderabad, Bangalore and other major cities in southern India, the partnership will add over 1000 EVs to the country’s public transport system by December 2024, the company said in a release.

The partnership between Rapido and IndoFast Energy began with a pilot in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi in last year, with the aim to integrate IndoFast Energy’s advanced swappable battery technology into Rapido’s platform, enhancing the accessibility, efficiency, and convenience of electric vehicles.

Building on the success of the pilot program launched by the two companies, the collaboration has facilitated the establishment of 100+ swap stations in Hyderabad and Bangalore, allowing auto captains to swap batteries and minimize downtime.

Rapido aims to cater to around 20 percent of its daily rides using swappable electric autos.

‘ This partnership with IndoFast Energy allows us to significantly enhance our EV offerings on the platform, aligning with our commitment to sustainability’ said Mr. Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of Rapido.

Anant Badjatya, CEO, Indofast Energy, said, “ This joint initiative is a direct result of the success of the pilot we started with Rapido almost a year back. We will now expedite our deployment across India including in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai to make this initiative a great success”

Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt ltd said, “As pioneers of 3W electric mobility in India, today, we have over 50,000 Ape Electrik vehicles running across the country. Of these, already over 2500 Ape Electrik vehicles have a swappable battery solution and many of these have run over 1 lacs kms. This partnership would be a significant contribution to India’s EV mission as well as a push for the benefits of a swappable battery solution.”

