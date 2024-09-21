Real Estate Slowdown in Hyderabad: Home Sales Drop by 42%

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad real estate market has witnessed a significant slowdown, with home sales projected to drop by nearly 42% during the July-September quarter, according to real estate analytics firm PropEquity.

As per their latest report, approximately 12,082 units are expected to be sold in this period, a sharp decline from the 20,658 units sold during the same quarter last year. The data highlights the challenges currently faced in Hyderabad’s housing market amidst shifting market conditions.

Experts suggest that rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, and overall market uncertainties could be contributing factors to this sharp decline in sales.

Despite the slowdown, real estate developers remain cautiously optimistic, hoping for a recovery in the coming months, especially with new project launches and improved buyer sentiment during the festive season.