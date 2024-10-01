Residents of Double Bedroom Flats Express Concerns Over Lack of Basic Amenities

Residents who have shifted to double bedroom flats as part of the Musi project have voiced their frustrations over severe shortages of basic amenities. Complaints have emerged regarding inadequate water supply and poorly maintained bathrooms, with many stating that there are no facilities available to meet their daily needs.

“We have moved from our larger homes to these flats, but there is no water even to access the bathrooms. We’ve been given these flats without any essential amenities,” said one of the residents from Shankar Nagar, Malakpet.

Residents who have shifted to double bedroom flats as part of the Musi project have voiced their frustrations over severe shortages of basic amenities.pic.twitter.com/oLk7y9tCEx — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 1, 2024

The situation has been exacerbated by disturbances from local flat residents, leading to conflicts and disputes among the inhabitants. The lack of basic facilities has left many feeling disappointed and anxious about their living conditions in the new project.

Residents are calling on authorities to address these issues urgently to improve their qual