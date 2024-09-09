Residents Protest Against Evictions Amid Promises of Aid and Housing

Hyderabad: Tensions are running high in certain areas as residents express anger over what they call unfair eviction practices while still awaiting promised government aid.

Local residents have accused Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy of demolishing homes in an area where many had settled after migrating from Parigi in search of a better livelihood.

The residents, many of whom have small children, claim they had no land to live on in their villages and came to the city hoping for better opportunities.

“We left everything behind and moved here to survive. Now our homes are being destroyed,” said one resident, visibly emotional as they spoke about the impact on their families.

Adding to their frustration, they criticized the government’s free bus services, which are currently only available for women.

“Free bus passes shouldn’t just be for women, men need them too,” said another resident. “What use is a free bus pass when we don’t have a roof over our heads or food to eat? Will riding a free bus fill our stomachs?” they asked.

The protestors, most of whom are living in vulnerable conditions, also highlighted the unfulfilled promises of pensions and housing that were meant to benefit the poor but have left many feeling betrayed.

As they wait for the government to address their concerns, the struggle to find stable housing and a means of survival continues.

The issue has ignited debate over the efficacy of current welfare programs, with residents calling for immediate relief and fair treatment. The government has yet to respond to the growing unrest in these areas.