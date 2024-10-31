Revanth Reddy Champions Caste Census and Social Justice in Telangana

Hyderabad: “Revanth Reddy enforces the law but does not work with a personal agenda,” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, apparently in an effort to tamp down criticism in various circles that his government cares two hoots for the law while targeting opposition leaders and those who stand up to him within his own party.

Revanth Reddy said that he had never worked with personal agenda. He highlighted the Congress’s unwavering commitment to social justice, guided by promises made by All India Congress Committee leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Revanth affirmed that the ‘Indiramma government’ in Telangana would conduct a comprehensive socio-economic-political caste census, given Rahul’s assurance of implementing it firmly.

He referenced Sonia Gandhi’s commitment to Telangana during her Tukkuguda rally, emphasizing that the Gandhi family’s promises would be kept, regardless of political vicissitudes. Reflecting on Congress’s legacy, Revanth declared, “It’s our responsibility to uphold Rahul’s word, beyond personal identity.

This is about fulfilling our role as protectors of a commitment made by the Gandhi family”. Emphasizing the importance of unity, he called on Congress leaders and the party cadre to work relentlessly, with party ideology as their guiding principle.

For the fruition of the caste census, Revanth recommended that 33 observers be appointed across the districts for effective coordination. He stated, “This isn’t just an X-ray; it’s a mega health check-up for social equity. Our aim is to distribute government resources fairly, as per the Congress’s vision of social justice.”

He announced plans to send a model document of Telangana’s caste census to the Central government, suggesting its adoption in future national censuses. Underlining the government’s achievements, Revanth detailed the Congress’s efforts to tackle hurdles and fulfill promises, noting that, within 10 months, over fifty thousand job appointments were completed despite the Opposition’s attempts to ‘obstruct’ Group 1 exams.

“Court challenges didn’t stop us,” he said, underscoring that the Supreme Court dismissed petitions against GO 29. Revanth shared the composition of those selected, which included 57.11% from BCs, 15.38% from SCs, 8.87% from STs, and 8.84% from EWS, along with 20 individuals selected under the sports quota.

Revanth reiterating his dedication to implementing laws in the people’s interest and advancing the Congress’s agenda for social and economic uplift. He said “Together, we must drive forward and shape Telangana as a model for India”.