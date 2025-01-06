Telangana: Revanth Reddy Orders New Patta Passbooks, Aadhar Cards, and Rs. 10,000 Per Acre Compensation for Farmers

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has ordered the issuance of new Pattadar Passbooks and Rs. 10,000 per acre compensation for farmers in Khammam district affected by recent floods.

CM Instructs Authorities to Issue New Cards and Certificates for Affected Families

In response to the devastation caused by the flooding of the Akeru Stream in Khammam district, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to issue a single FIR for the damage caused to family records, including Pattadar Passbooks, Aadhaar cards, and other important certificates, which were damaged or destroyed in the floods. The CM instructed the officials to ensure that all affected families receive new documents as soon as possible.

Compensation for Farmers Who Lost Crops Due to Floods

Addressing the plight of farmers who suffered crop losses due to the severe flooding, CM Revanth Reddy announced that an immediate compensation of Rs. 10,000 per acre would be provided. The Chief Minister personally visited the flood-affected areas, including the villages along the Akeru stream, and interacted with the affected families to offer his support.

Plans for Better Housing and Infrastructure in Affected Areas

During his visit to the affected areas, including Sitarampuram, the Chief Minister assured the families that the government would provide them with all necessary support and assistance. He emphasized that the government would ensure that the affected families would not face any further hardships.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Old City Metro Project: Cheques Distributed for Land Acquisition on MGBS-Chandrayangutta Route

In addition to this, CM Reddy also gave instructions to merge the three affected villages, including Sitarampuram, into one larger settlement. He directed the officials to sanction Indiramma houses for all residents of the merged area, ensuring that they are provided with proper housing. Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for scientific studies on water control and ordered the construction of a new bridge to prevent future flooding in the area.

Government to Support Family of Young Scientist Who Died in Flood

The tragic deaths of young scientist Ashwini and her father Motilal, who were swept away by the floodwaters, were deeply mourned by the Chief Minister. CM Reddy expressed his condolences to the family and assured them that the government would consider providing a job for Ashwini’s brother in recognition of his loss. He also announced that Indiramma houses would be provided to the bereaved family, as they currently do not have their own home.

A Comprehensive Approach to Flood Management in the Future

The Chief Minister’s visit and the announced relief measures are part of a broader initiative to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected areas while planning for long-term flood control measures to prevent future disasters. The government has promised to take all necessary steps to support the affected families and ensure the rebuilding of the region’s infrastructure.