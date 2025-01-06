Hyderabad’s Old City Metro Project: Cheques Distributed for Land Acquisition on MGBS-Chandrayangutta Route

Hyderabad is a bustling city known for its rich history, culture, and modern development. Explore the latest news, events, and updates on Hyderabad’s infrastructure, technology, and urban transformation.

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, along with the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail NVS Reddy, distributed the first batch of cheques for land acquisition related to the Old City Metro project on Monday. The cheques are part of the process for acquiring land for the Metro line running from MGBS to Chandrayangutta, specifically along Corridor-6.

First Phase of Cheque Distribution

The initial phase of cheque distribution covers over 40 property owners whose lands are required for the Metro project. These owners had already submitted consent letters for land acquisition along the MGBS to Chandrayangutta route. This phase follows the completion of ownership verification for the first 40 properties, out of the 1,100 affected properties along this corridor.

Commitment to Property Owners

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his support for the project and its importance for the region, stating, “With this distribution, we are taking a significant step forward in implementing the Old City Metro project. The aim is to ease transportation in the region, and this compensation process is a vital part of making the project successful.”

NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail, reassured the affected property owners, emphasizing that the metro project aims to be seamless and transparent, ensuring fair compensation for everyone involved. “We are committed to making this process smooth for the affected property owners and ensuring fair compensation,” Reddy stated during the event.

Property Owner Participation and Verification

Out of the 1,100 affected properties, 169 owners have already submitted consent letters. For the first 40 properties, ownership verification has been completed, and the cheque distribution has begun. The process is expected to continue as more verifications take place, with further compensation batches planned in the coming weeks.

Impact of Old City Metro Project

The Old City Metro project is poised to transform transportation in one of Hyderabad’s busiest and most historic areas. The project aims to improve connectivity between key regions of the city, including the MGBS and Chandrayangutta stretch, which currently suffers from heavy traffic congestion.

This metro line is expected to offer a modern, efficient transport solution, benefiting thousands of commuters daily. Additionally, the project will serve as a step forward in addressing the public transport gap in the Old City area, which has long been underserved by Hyderabad’s metro network.

Looking Ahead

With the first batch of cheques now distributed, the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities are optimistic about the smooth continuation of the land acquisition process. The cooperation of property owners in the affected areas is key to ensuring that the project proceeds as planned, ultimately transforming the region’s transportation landscape.