Revanth Reddy Rallies in Maharashtra, Calls for Unity Against “Gujarat Slaves”

Hyderabad: Addressing the election campaign meetings of the Congress in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that Congress activists worked hard and finished BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana.

“Today his name and symbol do not exist in Telangana,” he said. He called upon the people of Maharashtra to unite against the “two Gujarat slaves” during his campaign in the state. Addressing massive crowds at Digras, Revanth urged voters to take inspiration from the legacies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and BR Ambedkar and defeat ‘anti-democratic’ forces.

He emphasised that with one decisive vote, the people of Maharashtra could not only ensure the victory of Congress candidates but also stop the influence of Gujarat-based political dominance. “Despite being separate states, Telangana and Maharashtra share deep cultural and historical bonds.

Together, we can uproot the Gujarat slaves who are exploiting people,” he stated. He pledged to take responsibility for the development of Maharashtra’s constituencies along with elected MLAs. “Elect your MLA and allow me, the neighbouring Chief Minister, to ensure the progress of your state,” he assured, adding that Telangana’s six guarantees would soon ‘illuminate’ Maharashtra under a Congress-led government.

Highlighting Telangana’s social welfare initiatives, Revanth elaborated on measures like farm loan waivers costing Rs 18,000 crore, 50,000 government jobs in a year, free bus travel for women, and 200 units of free electricity for poor households. “These are not just promises.

They are realities in Telangana, and they can become realities in Maharashtra too,” he added. The Chief Minister did not hold back in criticising Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Referring to them as “Gujarat slaves,” he accused them of ‘betraying’ the people and ‘selling out’ Maharashtra’s resources to Gujarat’s corporate giants.

“Mumbai, a symbol of Maharashtra’s pride, must not be allowed to fall into the hands of outsiders,” he warned, citing the entry of corporate players from Gujarat as a ‘threat to local interests.’ He said that Adani eyeing Dharavi slum as he cannot get land elsewhere in Mumbai. “Adani and Pradhani came from Gujarat to ‘loot’ Mumbai. Double engine means Adani and Pradhani.

Ajith Pawar recently said that Adani was with them when they were trying to deceive Sharad Pawar,” the CM said. Revanth also called out the Centre’s failure to provide jobs and accused Prime Minister Modi of neglecting other states. “While Telangana created 50,000 jobs in a year, what has Gujarat achieved?” he asked. Revanth’s rallies and roadshows in Nagpur and nearby constituencies drew public participation.

Crowds chanted “Revanth Anna” as the Chief Minister addressed their concerns and criticised the BJP and its allies. Local youth thronged to greet him, take selfies and interact with the leader, reflecting the massive support he had.

Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates expressed confidence that Revanth’s campaigning would not only ensure their victory but also deliver massive majorities.