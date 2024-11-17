Group-3 Exams Begin Peacefully: Top Officials Ensure Flawless Execution

The Group-3 examinations commenced smoothly on Sunday across 18 centers in the district, with stringent measures in place to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Key Highlights:

Police Commissioner Dr. B. Anuradha, IPS

Police Commissioner Dr. B. Anuradha, IPS, personally visited various exam centers, including Nalanda College, Little Flower High School, and Telangana Minority Residential School, to inspect arrangements. She provided crucial guidance to officials and staff, emphasizing the importance of robust security.



District Collector Rajashekar Shah’s Active Monitoring

District Collector Rajashekar Shah oversaw the examination process at multiple centers, inquiring about attendance rates and ensuring facilities were well-organized for candidates. DSP Nallapu Lingayya’s Instructions

At Narayanpet, DSP Nallapu Lingayya supervised the police personnel and issued detailed safety instructions to ensure smooth operations during the exams. District SP D.V. Srinivas Rao, IPS

District SP D.V. Srinivas Rao, IPS, inspected exam centers on the ground, ensuring that all security protocols were effectively implemented.

Security Measures:

Comprehensive police bandobast was deployed at all examination centers.

Section 144 (CrPC) was enforced to maintain order and prevent gatherings near the venues.

Officials actively monitored the situation to address any contingencies promptly.

With dedicated efforts from law enforcement and administrative officials, the Group-3 exams proceeded without disruptions, ensuring a fair and secure environment for candidates.

For more updates on competitive exams and related news, stay connected.