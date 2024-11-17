Telangana Govt approves construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has granted administrative approval for the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 district headquarters across the state.

A Government Order (GO) has been issued authorising the construction of these buildings to further empower women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through enhanced infrastructure and opportunities, a statement said on Sunday.

The Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans will serve as hubs for training programs, marketing SHG products, hosting common workspaces, organising product exhibitions, SARAS fairs, and promoting livelihood and economic activities. Each building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, amounting to a total investment of Rs 110 crore for the 22 districts.

The foundation stone for the project will be laid during the Praja Jalan Vijayotsava Sabha, to be held on November 19 at the Hanamkonda Arts and Science College.

The approved districts for the construction of these Office-cum-Training Centers are as follows:

Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Wanaparthy, Medak, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, and Jogulamba Gadwal

These Bhavans are expected to significantly enhance the capacity and visibility of SHG initiatives, providing dedicated spaces for their economic and social activities.