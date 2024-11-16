CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Siricilla on November 20: Arrangements in Full Swing

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Siricilla on November 20. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the officials to make all arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to the district for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister.

At the review meeting, Minister Prabhakar, along with Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, Malkondu MLA Kummampally Sathyanarayana, emphasised that the officials of all departments should work in coordination with each other.

A review meeting on preparations for the CM’s visit was held on Friday at the auditorium of the Integrated District Office Complex. The Minister inquired in detail about the performance of government departments and the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes at the grassroots.

The Minister said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the government is implementing numerous developmental and welfare programs to benefit the people.

He emphasised that the government is working with a strong commitment to improve the living standards of the people. The Minister clarified that the state government’s prestigious Comprehensive Family Survey, which includes social, economic, education, employment, political, and caste data, should not be misunderstood by the public.

He urged the people to cooperate with enumerators and provide the required details during the survey. He also instructed government officials to respond to any misconceptions and explain the necessity of the survey.

The Minister stated that welfare schemes would not be snatched away from any eligible family due to caste survey. Prabhakar directed to official to ensure that farmers do not t face any difficulties while selling their paddy.

He instructed the officials that arrangements should be made to collect the paddy and ensure payment within two days. He also emphasised that there should be no problems in the sale of low-grade paddy and if rice millers do not cooperate, warehouses should be arranged for storing the paddy.

The Minister directed the concerned authorities to identify land for the construction of an Integrated Hostel, a prestigious project by the state government. He instructed that the concerned departments move forward with the necessary steps.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas requested the government to take action to sanction 10,600 houses for the displaced people of the Mid Manair area in the Vemulawada constituency under the Indiramma Housing Scheme