Revanth Reddy Returns ₹100 Crore Donation from Adani, Cites Transparency Concerns

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy announced the return of a ₹100 crore donation made by industrialist Gautam Adani to the Young India Skill University. This move comes amidst ongoing political debates over corporate involvement in public institutions.

Addressing the media, Revanth Reddy stated, “We have decided to return the ₹100 crore donation given by Adani to maintain transparency and avoid any controversy.”

The Congress leader further clarified that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had emphasized the importance of adhering to lawful procedures and ensuring competitive bidding in all financial dealings. “Rahul Gandhi has instructed that all contracts and contributions must follow a transparent process. Any entity, whether it is Adani, Ambani, Tata, or Birla, must participate in open tenders,” he said.

This decision aligns with the Congress party’s stance on promoting transparency in governance and distancing itself from allegations of favoritism towards corporate entities.

Revanth Reddy’s announcement has sparked a political debate, with opponents questioning the party’s motives and timing, while supporters hailed the move as a commitment to ethical governance.

The ₹100 crore donation was initially intended to support the Young India Skill University, an institution aimed at fostering skill development among youth. The Congress leader’s decision to return the funds underscores the party’s insistence on clear procedures and integrity in its initiatives.

This development adds to the broader narrative of political accountability and corporate responsibility in India, setting a precedent for similar instances in the future.