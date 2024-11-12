Revanth Reddy’s Visit to Delhi and Maharashtra for AICC Meet and Poll Campaigning

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will visit Delhi for an AICC meeting before heading to Maharashtra for election campaigning. His focus will be on constituencies with a large Telugu population in Mumbai.

Hyderabad Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is all set to embark on a multi-city visit starting with Delhi on Tuesday morning, followed by a campaign in Mumbai for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. His schedule is packed with political meetings, public events, and election rallies aimed at strengthening Congress’s presence in Telangana and Maharashtra.

Visit to Delhi for AICC Meeting

Revanth Reddy will depart from Shamshabad Airport at 10 AM on Tuesday to attend an important internal meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). This meeting is expected to cover various topics concerning the party’s strategies and direction ahead of key elections in several states, including Telangana. The AICC meet will be crucial for the party as it plans its next steps to regain momentum ahead of state and national elections.

Public Event in Delhi

In addition to the AICC meet, Revanth Reddy will also take part in a public event organized by a prominent news organization later in the afternoon. This event will provide an opportunity for Reddy to interact with media representatives, political leaders, and the public, discussing the Congress party’s policies and initiatives. His statements at the event will likely focus on national issues as well as the political situation in Telangana.

Campaigning in Maharashtra

After his commitments in Delhi, Reddy will head to Mumbai for election campaigning related to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. He is expected to focus on constituencies within Mumbai that have a significant Telugu population. The campaign will include a mix of public rallies, meetings with local Congress leaders, and door-to-door outreach to mobilize voters.



Revanth Reddy’s visit to Maharashtra is particularly significant as it marks his continued efforts to strengthen the Congress party’s position in the state. During his last visit to Maharashtra on November 9, Reddy made several key statements that addressed both local and national issues. His campaign will primarily target constituencies where there is a large concentration of Telugu-speaking voters who are crucial for Congress’s success in Mumbai.

Political Issues and Statements in Maharashtra

Reddy used his previous visit to Maharashtra to highlight several political issues that are central to Congress’s platform. One of the key demands he has consistently raised is for a nationwide caste census to be included in the national population survey beginning in January 2025. Reddy emphasized that the Telangana government had already implemented a comprehensive caste survey, and he called on the central government to follow suit, ensuring a more accurate and inclusive understanding of the country’s demographics.

Reddy also defended the Congress government’s record in Telangana, particularly its welfare initiatives. He pointed out that under his leadership, the Telangana government had implemented several groundbreaking policies, including a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers, which helped over 2.23 million farmers clear their debts in just 25 days. This initiative has been one of the most popular programs among the state’s agrarian community.

Key Achievements of Reddy’s Government in Telangana

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the significant achievements of his government in Telangana. He shared that in just 10 months, his administration had created over 50,000 new jobs. Additionally, he pointed out the government’s commitment to providing free bus travel for women and free electricity to households consuming less than 200 units per month. These policies have been widely appreciated, particularly by the marginalized sections of society.

Reddy also took the opportunity to counter allegations from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who have been critical of the Congress government’s performance. He presented data and evidence to substantiate his claims, underscoring the success of the welfare programs introduced under his leadership.

Reddy’s Political Strategy for Maharashtra

Reddy’s upcoming visit to Maharashtra will further solidify Congress’s position as a key player in the state’s political landscape. His focus on constituencies with a large Telugu population reflects the party’s strategy to tap into regional voter bases that are often overlooked by mainstream parties. By engaging directly with these voters, Reddy aims to foster a sense of solidarity and increase Congress’s appeal among the Telugu-speaking community in Mumbai.

Return to Hyderabad

After completing his campaign activities in Mumbai, Revanth Reddy will return to Hyderabad later on Wednesday night. His visit to both Delhi and Maharashtra comes at a critical juncture, with multiple elections lined up in the coming months. Reddy’s efforts in both Telangana and Maharashtra are part of the Congress party’s broader strategy to gain traction at the state and national level.

Conclusion

Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi and Maharashtra underscores his commitment to strengthening Congress’s presence in key states. While in Delhi, he will focus on internal party matters, and in Maharashtra, he will continue to work towards enhancing Congress’s chances in the state by focusing on the needs and concerns of the Telugu-speaking population. As the party gears up for various elections, Reddy’s efforts will play a significant role in shaping Congress’s political narrative in the coming months.