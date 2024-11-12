HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Hyderabad Restaurant After Explosion in Jubilee Hills
An explosion at the Telangana Spice Kitchen restaurant in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, November 10, caused panic as debris and cooking supplies were scattered across the surrounding neighborhood.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspects Telangana Spice Kitchen in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, following a blast that caused panic in the neighborhood. The incident injured one and sparked investigations into the cause of the explosion.
Hyderabad: An explosion at the Telangana Spice Kitchen restaurant in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, November 10, caused panic as debris and cooking supplies were scattered across the surrounding neighborhood.
Table of Contents
The blast, which led to significant disarray within the restaurant, injured a young girl and filled the area with smoke, intensifying fear among local residents.
Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the site on Monday, November 11, to assess the aftermath and gather information on the incident.
Also Read: Explosion Rocks Popular Restaurant in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
GHMC Demolishes Illegal Constructions in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Area
During his visit, Ranganath engaged with the restaurant’s management to understand the possible causes of the blast.
Details of the Incident
- Location: Telangana Spice Kitchen, Road No. 1, Jubilee Hills
- Date and Time: Early morning, November 10
- Casualties: One young girl injured, no fatalities reported
- Impact: The explosion sent debris into nearby areas, sparking widespread alarm.
Fire Response and Safety Measures
Firefighting teams quickly responded to control the flames resulting from the explosion. The force of the blast led to extensive disruption inside the restaurant, with furniture and cooking supplies displaced.
Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the blast to prevent future incidents. While there were no fatalities, the explosion serves as a reminder of the importance of stringent safety protocols in restaurants and public establishments across Hyderabad.