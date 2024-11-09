GHMC Demolishes Illegal Constructions in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Area

Hyderabad: In an ongoing effort to clear unauthorized structures, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) officials have taken action in Jubilee Hills, Circle 18.

Using JCB machinery, officials demolished several illegal constructions within the Jubilee Hills Division. The drive is part of GHMC’s initiative to enforce urban planning regulations and clear encroachments in the area.

The corporation has emphasized that such demolitions are crucial for maintaining order and ensuring compliance with Hyderabad’s zoning laws. GHMC aims to continue similar actions in other areas to address unauthorized developments that impact city infrastructure and public spaces.

The initiative has received support from residents concerned about the impact of illegal structures on local amenities and traffic flow. GHMC officials have urged property owners to verify permissions and follow city guidelines to avoid such actions in the future.