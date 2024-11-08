Gold Worth Rs 15 Lakh Stolen from Private Bus Passenger Near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, unidentified persons stole gold ornaments valued at Rs 15 lakh from a woman traveling on a private bus from Mandapeta in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. The theft occurred near Ramoji Film City in Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to police, the passenger discovered her bag containing the gold ornaments was missing as the bus neared Ramoji Film City. Upon realizing the loss, she promptly informed the bus driver, who then diverted the bus to the Abdullapurmet police station, where she filed an official complaint.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy’s Birthday Celebrations: Grand Events in Rangareddy District

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify the culprits using surveillance footage from cameras along the bus route. Police are focusing on security footage to trace the suspects involved in the robbery.

This incident highlights concerns over the safety of valuable belongings during long-distance travel. Law enforcement has urged travelers to be vigilant and secure their belongings while journeying by public or private transport.