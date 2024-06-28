Rohit Sharma Lauds Team Effort After T20 World Cup Semi-Final Win: “Very Satisfying to Win This Game”

Indian Captain Praises Adaptability and Calmness of Players, Backs Kohli for Final Against South Africa, here is the post-match interview of Rohit Sharma.

“Very satisfying to win this game. We worked really hard as a unit. To win this game like that was a great effort from everyone.”

“We adapted to the conditions really well. It was a challenge and we adapted. We played the conditions really well. If the players play according to the conditions, things fall in place.”

“Very pleasing with how we came through. At one stage, (we were thinking) 140-150, as the game went on, after that partnership, we said another 25 runs.”

“I can set the target in my mind, but I don’t want to let anyone know about it, to the batters. They are all instinctive players. I thought 170 was a very good score on this surface.”

“They (Axar and Kuldeep) are gun spinners. It’s difficult to play some shots, the pressure is on them as well, but they were calm and knew what to bowl. He (Kohli) is a quality player.”

“Any player can go through that. We understand his class and his importance. Form is never a problem. The intent is there. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final).”

“We have been very calm as a team. We understand the occasion (final). Staying composed helps you make good decisions. That’ll help us making the game through. You got to play good cricket. That’s what we want to do in the final.”