Rohit, Virat, Bumrah, Siraj Mesmerized by T20 World Cup Trophy as They Celebrate Inside Air India Flight: Video

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team could not contain their excitement as they celebrated their triumphant return from the T20 World Cup aboard an Air India flight from Barbados.

The players, support staff, and media personnel touched down in New Delhi on Thursday morning, bringing home the coveted T20 World Cup Trophy.

A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media captures the jubilant atmosphere among the team members. Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and others were seen posing with the glittering trophy.

“It’s an amazing feeling. We have worked really hard to get this trophy. I feel blessed that I can hold this trophy and am part of the 15-man squad that won the title,” expressed Siraj while kissing the trophy.

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal added, “This feeling you can’t express in words. I am so lucky to have this trophy.”

India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid, was also seen in high spirits, getting a jersey signed by each member of the touring party. Batting coach Vikram Rathour joined in the celebrations as well.

The victory marks a significant achievement for the Indian cricket team, and the jubilant scenes aboard the flight were a testament to their hard work and dedication.