Rowdy-Sheeter Attacks Two Men with Sticks and Stones Over Public Urination Incident: Video

Hyderabad: A shocking incident recently came to light in Alwal, Medchal district, where a rowdy-sheeter brutally attacked two men with sticks and stones.

The incident took place in Nagireddy Colony under Alwal Police Station limits, where an argument broke out between two individuals over one of them allegedly urinating in front of a house. The attacker then called two men from Bowenpally and launched a violent assault.

One of the attackers has been identified as a rowdy-sheeter, while the victim is currently battling for his life in the hospital. Police have registered a case of attempted murder against three individuals involved in the attack.