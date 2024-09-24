RRR Victims and Farmers Express Grievances to Harish Rao

In a meeting with former minister and MLA Harish Rao, victims and farmers affected by the RRR project expressed their frustration, stating that neither Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy, nor the concerned MLAs have addressed their issues.

During the meeting, Harish Rao consoled the victims and assured them of support. He stated that the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party would stand by the victims until the Congress fulfills its election promises.

Harish Rao warned that if the government does not take action, the BRS party will fight on behalf of the victims.

He criticized the Congress party for not keeping its promises, highlighting that during an election campaign in Bhongir, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had assured the victims of resolution, but now the party has gone back on its word.

“Is this justice? One promise before elections and another after? Is breaking promises your policy? Is misleading the public the Congress way?” Harish Rao questioned Congress leadership, accusing them of deceiving the people.