RTC Strike Preparations Begin: 7 Unions Hold Key Meeting

Hyderabad: A statewide strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees seems imminent, as the management has failed to respond to strike notices issued by various workers’ unions. The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising seven major unions, has scheduled a preparatory meeting on Monday at the RTC Crossroads Labor Office to discuss the way forward.

JAC Notifies State Election Commission

Ahead of the planned strike discussions, the JAC has officially informed the State Election Commission, hinting that an official strike date may be announced soon. The unions insist that the protest is inevitable unless their demands are addressed immediately.

RTC Unions Stand Firm on Demands

Union leaders have reiterated that they are not backing down until their issues are resolved. Notices were recently sent to the RTC management and the Labor Commissioner, demanding urgent dialogue on employee grievances. However, the management’s reluctance to engage in talks has led to growing frustration among workers.

Government, Management Held Responsible: JAC Leaders

JAC Chairman Eeduru Venkanna (EU) and Vice Chairman Maramreddy Thomas Reddy (TMU) stated that if a strike takes place, the full responsibility lies with the RTC management and the state government. They emphasized that the strike is aimed at achieving justice for workers who have long been ignored.

Women and Public Support Sought for the Strike

The JAC has also urged women’s organizations, civil society groups, and all unions to support the strike. They acknowledged that public transport disruptions may significantly affect women commuters and called for solidarity from the broader community.