Saif Ali Khan Meets Rickshaw Driver Who Helped Him After Stabbing Incident

Mumbai: A day after Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital, images emerged on social media showing the actor meeting Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who played a key role in getting him medical help following a robbery attempt at his home.

Rickshaw Driver’s Role in Saif Ali Khan’s Hospital Visit

On January 16, Bhajan Singh Rana was the one who transported Saif to Lilavati hospital after the actor was stabbed multiple times during the attempted robbery in the early hours of the morning.

Before leaving the hospital for home, Saif personally reached out to Bhajan Singh Rana and invited him to meet him at the hospital. The two were photographed together, with one picture showing the rickshaw driver sitting next to Saif on the hospital bed while the actor smiled with a bruised hand resting on Rana’s shoulder. In another image, they are standing together, beaming at the camera.

Saif Expresses Gratitude

The 54-year-old actor, who is married to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, expressed his gratitude toward the rickshaw driver, thanking him for his help and assuring him that he could reach out for assistance anytime.

Saif, along with his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, praised Bhajan Singh Rana for his kindness and said, “Keep helping others like this. And as for the fare that day, don’t worry, it will be taken care of.” Saif also jokingly added, “If you ever need help in life, remember me.”

Bhajan Singh Rana Reflects on the Experience

When asked about his visit to the hospital, Bhajan Singh Rana explained that he entered wearing a mask to avoid the media frenzy. He recalled receiving a call from Saif’s personal assistant and immediately praying for the actor’s speedy recovery.

“I just prayed that he gets well. I took a few selfies with him and captured some photos,” Rana said, recalling the night of the incident. He also shared that Saif had asked him to drive slowly during the ride to the hospital as he was feeling “a little painful” after the stabbing.