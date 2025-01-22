Feroz Abbas Khan Calls Performing ‘Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya’ at Taj Mahal a ‘Tribute’

Mumbai: Feroz Abbas Khan is currently engrossed in the production of Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical. A significant moment from this musical came on January 14, 2025, when the iconic love song “Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya” from the classic film Mughal-e-Azam was performed at the Taj Mahal.

A Monumental Tribute to Love

The performance, part of Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, which will run until February 23, 2025, marks the end of its Delhi run. Before Delhi, the musical will also be staged in Mumbai at NMACC until January 26, 2025.

Feroz Abbas Khan expressed the emotional impact of the performance, saying, “We wanted to celebrate the enduring legacy of love by performing ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ in front of the Taj Mahal. Incidentally, Shakeel Badayuni, who wrote this definitive love anthem, also praised the Taj for being a monument to love in another famous song. In a way, our performance was a tribute to Shakeel saab, to Naushad ji who tuned both the songs, to the Taj, and to love that transcends all barriers.”

Also Read: PM Modi Slams ‘AAPda’ and Emphasizes BJP’s Vision in Mera Booth Sabse Majboot Address

A Journey Beyond Expectations

Reflecting on the journey of Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, Feroz added, “While distilling K. Asif’s timeless epic into a stage production, we did not anticipate the momentous journey it would go on to undertake across the globe. The fact that we are now all set to stage our 300th performance in Delhi has enormous personal significance for all of us.”

Producer Deepesh Salgia’s Remarks

Producer Deepesh Salgia also shared his thoughts, saying, “Shapoorji Pallonji has been associated with the magnificence of Mughal-e-Azam for over 75 years in both its cinematic and musical forms. Whether it’s the luxurious production or the marketing campaign, we have always aimed to set new benchmarks. The performance at the Taj is our tribute to the concluding season of the musical in Delhi.”

An Exquisite Production

Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical features over 550 exquisite costumes, breathtaking sets, live singing, and stunning Kathak choreography. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Deepesh Salgia, the musical is a grand spectacle that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.