PM Modi Slams ‘AAPda’ and Emphasizes BJP’s Vision in Mera Booth Sabse Majboot Address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed booth-level workers of the Delhi BJP through videoconferencing on Wednesday as part of the “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” programme, energizing the party cadre ahead of the upcoming February 5 Assembly elections.

BJP’s Grassroots Outreach and Vision for Delhi

During the interactive session, BJP workers from 13,033 booths across 256 wards in Delhi tuned in to hear PM Modi’s message, emphasizing the importance of grassroots outreach and the party’s vision for the capital.

“Mera Booth Sabse Majboot is not just a programme, it is the lifeblood of our organisational strength and the mantra that drives our expansion,” PM Modi said, underlining the crucial role booth-level workers play in the party’s success.

Winning Strategies for the Upcoming Delhi Elections

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the party workers in securing victories in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, saying, “This strength of our organisation will also lead us to victory in the Assembly elections.” He stressed that victory alone wouldn’t be enough and urged the workers to aim for two goals: breaking all records of voter turnout and securing over 50 per cent of votes in every booth.

PM Modi encouraged workers to highlight the welfare schemes of the Central government and to call for replacing the “AAPda” (disaster) of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party with a BJP-led government.

Confronting AAP’s Failures and Promises

He urged BJP workers to confront the alleged failures and scams of the AAP government, particularly the excise policy scandal. He also noted that Delhi’s residents, especially women, are frustrated and actively seeking change.

“The people of Delhi are frustrated and openly questioning the unfulfilled promises of AAP. Women, in particular, are leading the charge to bring change and end the reign of AAP,” PM Modi said.

Maximizing Voter Turnout Amid Winter Weather

PM Modi also called for maximizing voter turnout despite the cold weather, stressing the need to inspire hope among the youth of Delhi. “We need to inspire hope and trust among the youth who have grown up witnessing nothing but despair. This is the moment to turn the tide,” he said.

Engaging with Booth Workers and Addressing Key Issues

During the interactive segment, PM Modi spoke with select booth workers, including Sundar Choudhary from Booth 32 in Shahdara Assembly, who mentioned the “Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan” initiative for slum dwellers. PM Modi acknowledged the people’s dissatisfaction with AAP, saying, “The lies and deceit of AAP have exhausted the people. First Congress, and now AAP, have betrayed the trust of Delhi residents.”

Highlighting AAP’s Failures in Providing Clean Water

The Prime Minister criticized the Delhi government for its failure to provide clean drinking water. Referring to a remark by Ravi Kumar, BJP Booth President from Model Town, about the availability of alcohol but not clean water, PM Modi responded sarcastically, “So, alcohol is available, but clean water is not?”

AAP’s Broken Promises and the Condition of the Yamuna

PM Modi also highlighted AAP’s broken promises regarding the cleaning of the Yamuna River. He criticized the AAP leaders for claiming they had cleaned the river when the reality was starkly different, saying, “The condition of the Yamuna saddens everyone… All their statements are available on your mobile. You must go to every home in your booth and play these videos for them.”

BJP’s Focus on Infrastructure and Welfare

The Prime Minister emphasized that if the BJP comes to power, they will focus on improving the streets, building a better sewer system, creating parks, focusing on cleanliness, and providing parking facilities for Delhi residents.

The Role of BJP Workers in Securing Victory

The event was attended by BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, election in-charge Baijayant Panda, and co-incharges Alka Gurjar and Atul Garg. PM Modi’s address has re-energized the party cadre, motivating them to work toward a historic victory in the upcoming elections.

With the Assembly elections approaching, PM Modi’s speech has fueled the morale of BJP workers, setting the stage for a highly competitive contest. Voting will take place on February 5, with results expected on February 8.