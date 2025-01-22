Saud Shakeel and Noman Ali Make Significant Gains in ICC Test Rankings After Pakistan’s Victory Over West Indies

Dubai: Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel and left-arm spinner Noman Ali have made impressive strides in the ICC Men’s Test Rankings following their team’s dominant 127-run victory over the West Indies in the first Test in Multan.

Saud Shakeel Climbs to 8th in Batting Rankings

Shakeel, who scored 84 runs in the first innings, climbed three spots to eighth in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, with 753 rating points. This move saw him surpass Australia’s Steve Smith (746 points, 9th) and India’s Rishabh Pant (739 points, 10th).

Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan Also See Progress

Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood moved up three positions to 42nd after scoring a half-century in the second innings. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed a valuable 71 in the first innings, climbed two spots to 17th position.

Joe Root and Harry Brook Remain Top in Batting Rankings

England’s Joe Root (895 points) and Harry Brook (876 points) continue to dominate the top two spots in the Test batting rankings, with New Zealand’s veteran Kane Williamson (867 points) in third.

Noman Ali Achieves Career-Best Ranking in Bowling

On the bowling side, Noman Ali made a significant leap, moving up two places to a career-best ninth position after his impressive performance, claiming figures of five for 39 and one for 42 in the match. Meanwhile, off-spinner Sajid Khan reached a career-best 23rd position after taking figures of four for 65 and five for 50.

Jasprit Bumrah Continues to Dominate Bowling Rankings

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remains the top bowler in the world with a career-best 908 rating points. Australia’s Pat Cummins (841 points) and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (837 points) round out the top three.

Abrar Ahmed and Jomel Warrican Rise in Bowling Rankings

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed also benefited from his five-wicket haul in Multan, moving up six positions to 52nd, just six spots shy of his career-best 46th position. West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican also earned a career-best ranking, moving up 12 spots to 41st after taking his maiden 10-wicket Test match haul.

No Movement in Test All-Rounder Top 10

The top 10 all-rounders in the Test format remain unchanged, with India’s Ravindra Jadeja (400 rating points) holding onto the top spot, followed by South Africa’s Marco Jansen (294 points) and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan (263 points).